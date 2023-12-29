Daily Update: Year in Review 2023 — Golden boot of Alexis Ré

Riverhead’s Alexis Re, who has nine goals and one assist from six games, fires a shot as Centereach’s Rylie Bordonaro closes in on her in 2022. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

Here are the headlines for December 29, 2023.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Year in Review 2023: Golden boot of Alexis Ré

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Year in Review 2023: First-ever North Fork Pride parade held

Year in Review 2023: Mattituck Marketplace rumors finally settled

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

2023 Year In Review: Shelter Island School Superintendent apologizes, controversial program is canned

2023 Year in Review — Gimme Shelter: Remembering Chris

NORTHFORKER

Northforker 2023 Top 10! #1 — Aldo’s gets new owners in Greenport

Northforker 2023 Top 10! #2 — Little Ram Oyster’s bivalve Automat

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker 2023 Top 10! #1 — Montauk fishermen are in it for the long haul

Southforker 2023 Top 10! #2 — Let Il Capuccino feed your hunger and your heart

