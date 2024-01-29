Stanley P. Cherouski of Jamesport, age 92, passed away at his home on Dec. 18, 2023.

Stanley is survived by his wife of 71 years, Eugenia (née Dabrowski); daughters Yvonne Kesner and Dian Tardd (Malry); grandchildren Aaron Kesner, Justin Kesner, Malry Tardd III and Michael Evans; great-grandchildren Malry IV, Ariana, Natalie, Haylie, Benjamin and Kylie. Stanley was predeceased by son-in-law Mark Kesner and grandson Shawn Tardd.

Stanley was born in Racine, Wis., May 11, 1931, to Stanley and Beulah (née Storck) Cherouski. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force, from which he received an honorable discharge. After detachment, he studied photography at Milwaukee Institute of Technology. He became employed at Brookhaven National Laboratory in technical photography for 37 years.

In retirement, Stan enjoyed traveling to 12 countries with his wife, Eugenia, experiencing the different cultures, and each summer they attended Maine International Folk Dance Camp, further experiencing the good and dances of many cultures.

Stan enjoyed fishing, especially surfcasting with family and friends at Moriches Inlet and under the light in Montauk. He served as president of the East End Surf Fishing Club, where he also made many lifelong friends.

Stand started wood-working in his 70s, repairing furniture, making multi-wood and various-shaped cutting boards, but was especially known for his prized pepper mills, which he loved gifting.

A memorial Mass will be held on what would have been his 93rd birthday, Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

