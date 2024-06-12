Local track and golf athletes compete in state finals

Did he or didn’t he clear the bar at the New York State Finals? (Robert O’Rourk photo)

Track and golf athletes from Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River capped off the 2024 season at the New York State finals last weekend.

Michael Huebner, Shoreham-Wading River, 800-meter dash

With experience in both the 200- and 400-meter dash over the course of the season, Huebner decided on 800 meters to compete against the best runners in New York State at Cicero High School in North Syracuse Friday. The junior posted a time of 1:54.26 in the finals, good for fourth place overall. It was just shy of his personal record of 1:53.41 that he set in the qualifier. Brady Danyluk of Newburgh Free Academy won the event with a time of 1:52.77. Huebner was also part of the 4×800 meter relay that placed 13th in the states with a time of 8:07.2.

Kayleanne Campbell, Riverhead, High Jump

Riverhead’s high jumper extraordinaire didn’t have her best performance Friday. After eclipsing 5 feet, 4 inches with ease in the qualifiers, the junior only managed to reach 5’0 in the state finals. Campbell has jumped as high as 5’5 in the past. Her jump in the championships was good for 27th place. Akuot Kuany of East Syracuse-Minoa won the event with a jump of 5’8.

Ja’Dah Williams Booker, Riverhead, Shot Put After making the state championship with a personal record toss of 38 feet, 2 inches, Williams Booker fell short of that feat when surrounded by the best of the best in all of the state. The senior, who will be attending St. John’s University in the fall, reached a length of 36’4.75, earning seventh place in the competition. Jillian Scully of Miller Place won the event with a throw of 42’10. (Robert O’Rourk photo)

Logan Jung, Shoreham-Wading River, High Jump

The sophomore high jumper matched his season-best in the states with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches. Jung has gradually pushed his limits and has raised his bar from freshman to sophomore year by a full four inches. His jump in the championship netted him a ninth-place finish — not bad for the first time competing on the state stage. Andrew Lee of Roosevelt won the event with a jump of 6’8.

Leyton Mangiamele, Shoreham-Wading River, Long Jump

Mangiamele posted his best jump of the season at 20 feet, 2.75 inches in the state competition. The jump was good for 16th place in the Division II finals and fell just short of his career best effort of 21’6.25 during the Suffolk County freshman championships last year. Aiden Bryant of Midlakes won the event with a jump of 23’4.

Colby Baran, Riverhead, Golf

Baran is just the second golfer in Riverhead High School history to make the New York State golf championships and he had some very impressive moments. The sophomore finished the two rounds of play at 11 over par, good for 40th place among 99 finalists. After carding just three birdies on the first day of competition, Baran nailed three in his first five holes on the final day of the championship at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira. Unfortunately a pair of double bogeys hurt his final placing. Joseph Dolezal of The Wheatley School won the event with a score of 6 under par.