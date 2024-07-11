Daily Update: Riverhead Board of Education selects new leadership

Here are the headlines for July 11, 2024.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Board of Education selects new leadership

Paper straw? Movement says skip it altogether

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. celebrates 15 years

Paper straw? Movement says skip it altogether

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Little concern voiced at Shelter Island Town Board about nuisance noise issues

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Tractor pulls, spectacular skating and a Broadway icon

SOUTHFORKER

Confectionary Collab: Kith Treats and Carissa’s team up for summertime sweets

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

