Daily Update: Riverhead Town Square and riverfront park plans spur debate

Artist renderings of the proposed new Town Square in downtown Riverhead. (Riverhead Town courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for July 18, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL

Photos: Blast for CAST 2024, a sold-out smash

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town Square and riverfront park plans spur debate

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold and Riverhead Town Boards host rare joint work session

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee member wants action

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Designer shopping sale, pig roast and more North Fork fun

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Duryea’s lobster Cobb salad

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.