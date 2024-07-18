Daily Update: Riverhead Town Square and riverfront park plans spur debate
Here are the headlines for July 18, 2024.
FREE FOR ALL
Photos: Blast for CAST 2024, a sold-out smash
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Town Square and riverfront park plans spur debate
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold and Riverhead Town Boards host rare joint work session
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Water Advisory Committee member wants action
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Designer shopping sale, pig roast and more North Fork fun
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Duryea’s lobster Cobb salad
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.