Daily Update: August skywatch: meteors, Mars and a blue moon

A Perseid meteor burning up as it hits the Earth’s atmosphere. (NASA courtesy photo.)

Here are the headlines for August 9, 2024.

FREE FOR ALL

Weather advisory issued for North Fork region

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

August skywatch: meteors, Mars and a blue moon

Forecast prompts BID to postpone Alive on 25

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

I Bird NY Challenge still open; rewards available

Quail release project attracts donations, inquiries

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Islander and shark fight over a bluefish for dinner

NORTHFORKER

The Bucket List: Don’t miss out before summer’s over

SOUTHFORKER

My Favorite Things: Pure Soul’s Sylma Cabrera

