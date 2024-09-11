Daily Update: Riverhead man faces 15 years in prison for firing shots into a Hampton Bays home

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 11.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead man faces 15 years in prison for firing shots into a Hampton Bays home

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Unitarian Universalist congregation comes home

Remember those lost on 9/11 at these North Fork events and commemorations

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island police officer remembers 9/11 and Ground Zero

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Sunsets and farmhouse vibes in Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Mostrador’s squid and cockles paella

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

