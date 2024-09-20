North Fork Breast Health Coalition to hold walk Sunday at Tanger

North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness at Tanger Outlets in 2021 (Credit: Courtesy photo)

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition 26th annual 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness returns on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The fundraiser for the Riverhead-based non-profit, which provides myriad resources for breast cancer survivors and thrivers on the North Fork, will take place at Riverhead’s Tanger Outlet Center, a sponsor of the event. Participants can pre-register on the NFBHC website or register on site from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m.

The all-volunteer, non-profit organization – which was founded in 1998 by Ann Cotton-DeGrasse and the late Antonio DeGrasse, with the help of Riverhead Rotary — supports local breast-cancer patients with programs such as the Helping Hand grants. NFBHC also funds stage IV research at select laboratories. Proceeds from this event allow the group to continue to provide free services including gentle yoga, massage therapy, reflexology, and “Strength For Life” exercise to breast-cancer patients and survivors. They also have access to the Rita Duva Boutique, which offers wigs, scarves, hats and prosthetics.

Maj. Bill Grigonis and Mattituck-Southold NJROTC will do the presentation of the colors and George Dupree from Living Water Church will do the invocation to kick off the event. The opening ceremony starts at 8:45 a.m. with greetings from Tanger Outlets Marketing Director, Lesley Anthony. Mara Urshel, president of Kleinfeld Bridal from TLC’s “Say Yes to the Dress,” is the emcee this year. The walk starts at 9 a.m. and is over by 11 a.m.

The registration fee to participate in the 5K is $35. The first 300 entrants receive a gift bag.

Registrants can enjoy breakfast that includes coffee, tea and juice with muffins, granola bars and fruits. Raffle tickets for prizes donated by Tanger Outlet stores will also be available.

“The annual 5K walk at Tanger Outlets brings together breast cancer patients, survivors and thrivers, community members, elected officials and leaders in the breast cancer community,” the organization’s president, Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski said in a press release. “Tanger has partnered with us on the walk for the past 25 years and secures numerous gift baskets and other high-end items for the raffle. Proceeds from the walk help pay for the free services we offer to breast cancer patients and support our Lend A Helping Hand Program.”

Bernadette Tuthill, vice president of the non-profit and the co-chair for the 5K event, initially got involved with the coalition after her breast cancer diagnosis in 2016.

“After I got done with my treatment and started feeling better, then I started volunteering with the coalition, and from there, I joined the board, and now I’m VP and the co-chair for the walk.”

Ms. Tuthill said the coalition is excited to have Ms. Urshel join in the 5K walk, which she explained, is held at the end of September to lead into October and Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“They really are just very community oriented,” she said. “They care a lot about the cause. They bring such positive energy to our walks every year so we’re just so excited that Mara agreed to be the emcee this year and we know she’s going to bring that kind of energy to our opening ceremony.”