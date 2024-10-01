Blessing of the animals returns to Olde Steeple Community Church in Jamesport

NORTH FORK ANIMAL WELFARE LEAGUE COURTESY PHOTO

Many churches across the United States hold a blessing of the animals on or around October 4, the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi. The Olde Steeple Community Church in Jamesport will hold its annual blessing this Saturday, October 5 at 10 a.m. The event is open to the public.

“People bring their animals, always cats and dogs, but there has been a pig, there’s been a goat, there’s been, I think, some horses at one point,” said Reverend Bonnie Miller, who will be the celebrant at this year’s the blessing. “But we never know who’s going to come.”

The service begins with an introduction explaining the connection between the blessing and St. Francis, the patron saint of animals. After each animal receives the blessing, the owner is given a card commemorating the event — and the pets get a treat for participating.

According to getordained.org, St. Francis began blessing animals early in his ministry, sometime between 1210 and 1215. The story goes that he was wandering outdoors one warm afternoon, full of self-doubt, when he noticed a flock of birds in his path. He immediately felt the need to first talk to them as though they were his equals and then preach to them about God’s glories and the reasons why men and animals should be grateful for these blessings. Francis also recognized that human beings are intrinsically connected to all of creation.

Because of the deep connection people have with their pets, it is often a comfort to bring them to the church for the blessing.

“I think that it’s our responsibility to really care for animals. God asked us to care for them and love them, and that includes blessing them. And they are a blessing to us,” said Rev. Miller. “The blessing is really important, because God created us to be stewards of all creation and to care for the animals so that’s part of our responsibility.”