Daily Update: Area officials urge Gov. Hochul to enact waste management plan

Here are the headlines for Friday, October 18.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Area officials urge Gov. Hochul to enact waste management plan
Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River sports roundup
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Fork Polar Bears dive into new eelgrass restoration project
North Fork high school sports roundup
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Run For Your Life: A guide to the 5K course
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Open Houses: 5 listings for the weekend of Oct. 19
SOUTHFORKER
Hey, all you little ghouls — here’s all the Halloween Hamptons happenings for kids
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
