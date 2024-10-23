Daily Update: A ghoulish good time at Riverhead Halloween Fest

Jeremy Garretson photo

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, October 23.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

A ghoulish good time at Riverhead Halloween Fest

SUFFOLK TIMES

Legislation to preserve Plum Island moves forward in Congress

New OSHA regs concerning area emergency responders

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Fans support Shelter Island volleyballers for ’Dig Pink’

NORTHFORKER

The Dish: Dumplings, Gelato and Crepes at Opties and Dinghies

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Cameron Prather’s squash chutney

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

