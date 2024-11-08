Daily Update: Wildcats clinch third straight county crown
Here are the headlines for Friday, November 8.
FREE FOR ALL
North Fork organizations recognize veterans this year
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wildcats clinch third straight county crown
Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River sports roundup
SUFFOLK TIMES
Save the Sound releases 2024 water report card
High school sports roundup: Porters make the playoffs for first time in 11 years
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Veterans to be honored on Monday
NORTHFORKER
Culture Club: East End Seaport Museum, Greenport
SOUTHFORKER
Scorsese hits Sag Harbor for the annual Festival of Preservation
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.