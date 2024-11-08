Daily Update: Wildcats clinch third straight county crown

(Credit: Bill Landon)

Here are the headlines for Friday, November 8.

FREE FOR ALL

North Fork organizations recognize veterans this year

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wildcats clinch third straight county crown

Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River sports roundup

SUFFOLK TIMES

Save the Sound releases 2024 water report card

High school sports roundup: Porters make the playoffs for first time in 11 years

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Veterans to be honored on Monday

NORTHFORKER

Culture Club: East End Seaport Museum, Greenport

SOUTHFORKER

Scorsese hits Sag Harbor for the annual Festival of Preservation

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.