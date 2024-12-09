Whistleblowers expose illegal dumping in the Pine Barrens

Two Long Island men have been charged with illegally dumping construction and household debris in a remote area of Long Island’s Pine Barrens (courtesy photo)

Two Long Island men were arrested this week for allegedly violating Suffolk County’s new Evergreen Initiative Law by dumping a pile of construction materials and household debris in a remote area of the protected Long Island Central Pine Barrens Region in Manorville, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Charles Weiss, 32, of Coram, and Marvin Sandoval, 28, of Ronkonkoma, are charged with illegal dumping. Investigators said that on Nov. 6, the pair drove a loaded U-Haul box truck into the Pine Barrens and dumped the debris into the forest — including used paint cans and paint rollers, large pieces of Styrofoam, shower doors, pieces of wood furniture, chandeliers, a sink, a granite countertop, tools and numerous bags of household garbage.

The dumping was reported by what Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney described in a press release as “two civilian witnesses who had the good conscience and initiative to sift through the pile for any identifying information and then contact law enforcement.” Neither witness was identified by authorities.

On Nov. 27, 2024, Mr. Weiss and Mr. Sandoval were arraigned in Riverhead Town Court on charges of violating the county’s Evergreen Law, before being released. It was not clear whether or not they entered pleas. Both are due back in court on Jan. 8. Mr. Sandoval’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Mr. Weiss’s attorney could not be reached by press time.

“Any person who is caught dumping trash or any other debris in our county parks will face the full strength of the law,” said Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine in Mr. Tierney’s press release.

A joint investigation between Mr. Tierney’s office, Suffolk County Park Rangers and Riverhead Police found that the two men had solicited a job of cleaning up a house for $1,000, and then instead of properly disposing of the debris, took it deep into the Pine Barrens.

Last December, local, county and state law enforcement officials announced a plan to ramp up and coordinate enforcement efforts in the protected watershed. Earlier this year, the Suffolk County Legislature voted to raise the maximum fine for dumping in the pine barrens to $15,000 for individuals and $25,000 for corporations. The vote mandated that one-third of the fines collected in each case go to the whistleblower or whistleblowers whose information led to the arrest and conviction of the offenders.

Long Island’s Pine Barrens Preserve, which covers more than 100,000 acres, is the island’s largest natural area and its last remaining wilderness. It overlays and is responsible for replenishing much of Long Island’s sole-source aquifer. The area is also the last undisturbed home to an array of local wildlife, and hosts a temporary refuge for the migratory birds that pass through each year.

Mr. Tierney said that the law enforcement initiative, including the increased fines and the incentivization of reporting illegal dumping, “relies heavily on deterrence and citizen stewardship as a means of protecting an otherwise vulnerable and voiceless victim.”