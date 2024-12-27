Daily Update: 2024 Year in Review: Top stories of the year

Here are the headlines for Friday, December 27.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

2024 Year in Review: Top stories of the year

SUFFOLK TIMES

2024 Year in Review: Top stories of the year

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Joy to the world!

NORTHFORKER

Northforker 2024 Top 10! #5 — Starry Nights: Custer Institute gives science aficionados a home on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Southforker 2024 Top 10! #5 — Bees and Bass

