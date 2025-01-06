Daily Update: Area officials react to rash of drone sightings, press for federal support

Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine joined Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon at a press conference calling for federal help with drone intrusions over Gabreski airport in Westhampton. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Monday, January 6.

FREE FOR ALL

Area officials react to rash of drone sightings, press for federal support

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Teachers of Tomorrow pilot program proves an A+

2024 Businessperson of the Year

SUFFOLK TIMES

Gov. Hochul vetoes horseshoe crab protection bill

2024 Business Person of the Year

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Lions Club seek Citizen of the Year nominees

NORTHFORKER

Little Nook Bookstore opens in the Shoppes at East Wind

SOUTHFORKER

Eat Local: Little Gull Café

