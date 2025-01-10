Glen Cove man dies in single-vehicle crash in Riverhead parking lot

A Glen Cove man was killed on Thursday after crashing his car into a brick wall in Riverhead. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

A Glen Cove man was killed Thursday afternoon after his car sped into a brick retaining wall in the rear parking lot at 1761 Old Country Rd. in Riverhead, police said.

Brandon Roehrig, driving a black 2021 Mini Cooper, “struck the retaining wall at a high rate of speed,” according to Riverhead police. The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A police report said the incident, which occurred around 2:45 p.m., “appears to be non-criminal in nature.”

The retail complex on Old Country Road includes Buffalo Wild Wings, Dick’s Sporting Goods and the Aldi supermarket. The incident occurred on the eastern end of the rear parking lot. The Mini Cooper is a compact car of modest dimensions, generally 56 to 58 inches high and 70 to 77 inches wide, and originally manufactured by the British Motor Corp.

Any witnesses to the crash are urged to contact the Riverhead Police Dept. at 631-727-4500 or the department’s hotline at 631-727-3333. All calls will be kept confidential, police said.