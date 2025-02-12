Weather alert: Delayed opening for Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River schools

(file photo)

Due to overnight snow accumulation and poor driving conditions, all Riverhead and Shoreham-Wading River district schools will open after a two hour delay on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

More wintry weather is expected overnight into Thursday morning. Historically, Long Island sees the majority of its snowfall in February, with a yearly average of 10.6 inches reported since 1948, according to the weather station at Brookhaven National Laboratory. This is because the Atlantic Ocean stays relatively warm through December, turning most potential snow events to rain.