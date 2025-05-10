Blotter: Three arrested on outstanding warrants

The following arrests were made by officers of the Riverhead Police Department during the week from April 27 to May 3:

Jasmine Brown, 27, of North Bellport; Marvin Choconpunay, 30, of Riverhead; and Shawn Mungin, 50, of Riverhead were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Erick Uyu Xuya, 27, of Riverhead, and Xuemei Kong Nemecek, 40, of Bay Shore were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Engell Leon Garcia, 28, and Andrew Rodriguez, 22, both of Riverhead; and Christopher Figueroa, 44, listed as undomiciled, were arrested for alleged petit larceny. Mr. Figueroa was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Kyles Harris, 18, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged criminal possession of stolen property.

Tiaisia Booker of Riverhead, 24, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation.

Brandon Aitcheson, 30, of North Amityville was for arrested alleged criminal contempt.

Dina Lima Carcamo, 42, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged harassment.

Len Lopez, 46, of Wainscott was arrested on two counts of alleged petit larceny and two outstanding warrants.

Richard Domingo-Pascual, 24, of Riverhead was arrested on an alleged town code violation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.