Blotter: Coram man arrested for alleged grand larceny

Riverhead police reported the following arrests during the week from May 4 through May 10:

Willam Bell, 51, of Coram was arrested for alleged grand larceny.

Cormac Pike, 25, of New York City and Marco Chamale Cojon, 31, of Riverhead were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Rene Eliaschaj, 23, of Mastic was arrested for alleged assault.

Ashey Velez, 34, of Riverhead was arrested for alleged harassment.

Gladys Collahuazo Jimenez, 29, of Riverhead was arrested for the alleged possession of a gambling device.

Kurtis Eggers, 40, and Antonio Johnson, 46, both of Riverhead, and Niame Sanders, 42, of Mineola were all arrested on outstanding warrants. Mr. Johnson was also arrested on a town code violation, as was Sergio Salazar Dominguez, 42, of East Hampton.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.