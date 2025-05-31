Blotter: Six arrested on outstanding warrants

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests during the from days of May 18 to May 24:

Justine Manett of Patchogue, 64, and Jose Brito Chavez of Riverhead, 27, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Cesar Zavala Vega of Riverhead, 26, was arrested for alleged sexual conduct against a child.

John Udell of Flanders, 60, was arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Benjamin Oliver of Riverhead, 36, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Nicholas Hopkins of Wading River, 36, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Edwin Leon Zhingri of Riverhead, 25, was arrested for alleged false personation.

The following individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants: Shelby Hayes of Mastic Beach, 32; Lorenzo Zurdo Ajcuc of Riverhead, 59; Anthony Lagalante of Riverhead, 45; Matti Vellenurme of Calverton, 64; Mario Camey-Raza of Riverhead, 44; Conner Geyer of Huntington, 28; and Anibal Sinay-Saban of Riverhead, 42. Mr. Vellenurme and Mr. Sinay-Saban were also arrested for alleged town code violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.