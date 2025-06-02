Heatherwood development breaks ground in Riverhead

A rendering of the 165-unit, five-story mixed-use development project. (Credit: courtesy photo)

Heritage on Main — a 165-unit, five-story mixed-use development situated between the East End Arts property and Riverview Lofts apartments — has commenced construction in downtown Riverhead.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new multi-family residential development by Healtherwood Luxury Apartments was held on Friday, May 30. The $82 million proposal calls for 52 studio apartments, 80 one-bedrooms and 33 two-bedrooms at vacant 1.4-acre property at 203-213 East Main St. in Riverhead, according to previous reporting.

In addition to the market rate apartments, Heritage on Main will also feature an extensive retail space on its ground floor and several amenities, such as a fitness center, work-from-home spaces, resident lounges and a rooftop terrace overlooking the Peconic River. The plan also includes the creation of 155 parking spaces.

“After nine years of starts and stops with various developers, Heatherwood is proud to bring this long-anticipated project to life,” Christopher Capece, Heatherwood president, said in a statement. “This development represents not just new housing, but a renewed commitment to the community and its future.”

“In an era of elevated construction costs, higher interest rates, and economic uncertainty, Heatherwood’s strong market position and deep commitment to the Riverhead community have made this investment not only possible, but a priority,” Mr. Capece continued.

Following a lengthy land use approval process dating back to 2016, Heatherwood assumed leadership of the project in 2023. With support from Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard and the rest of the town board, Heatherwood secured final approval earlier this year.

The development, in conjunction with The Metro Group, would be the largest apartment complex in Riverhead.

“For over 75 years, Heatherwood has been proud to shape communities across Long Island, with a strong presence on the East End of Long Island,” Douglas Partrick, owner of Heatherwood and project developer, said in a news release. “This project represents a major milestone in the revitalization of downtown Riverhead and is a natural extension of our commitment to thoughtful development in the places Long Islanders call home.”

Representatives of the project said the addition of Heritage on Main is meant to complement the town’s Town Square project, which is projected to break ground this summer. Town officials granted approval for two off-site staging areas for the project back in April: one primary staging area for material and equipment and a secondary area for the developer’s agents, contractors, subcontractor and employees involved in the construction.

“The Town is very pleased to have Heatherwood as our newest neighbor in downtown Riverhead,” Mr. Hubbard said in a statement. “Their investment in market-rate apartments and mixed-use development will bring needed housing options to our downtown and will help strengthen the local economy by providing a boost in spending power to support our small businesses along Main Street.”