Hilton’s Garden Inn in Riverhead reopens with new intentions

Hilton Garden Inn in Riverhead, in April of 2025. (Credit: courtesy)

The reopening of the Hilton Garden Inn Riverhead after a six-month, multi-million-dollar renovation brings a much-needed cosmetic facelift to the 17-year-old hotel at the juncture of the North and South Forks.

It also brings refreshed hospitality and services to the hotel and its sister property, the 131-suite Residence Inn by Marriott at 2012 Old Country Road. Both were acquired by Bradford Allen, a Chicago-based commercial real-estate agency that has been expanding its hospitality portfolio since 2022.

Aghfar Arun, executive director of hospitality at Bradford Allen, says the renovation was always part of the plan, noting that the property “didn’t align with Bradford Allen standards, but it had fallen outside of Hilton’s standards, too.

“We always intended to engage with a renovation, and it was a good collaboration with Hilton, helping us with the design phases,” he said. “It was a great team effort to uplift that property to represent the two companies.”

The 131-suite Residence Inn shares the same real estate parcel as the Hilton Garden, and Mr. Arun said “we consider them one, big 245-key hotel.”

The Residence Inn offers a destination banquet facility for group gatherings and extended-stay rooms, complete with full kitchens.

The Hilton Garden Inn offers a more bespoke guest experience for shorter stays through its full-service restaurant/bar and, now, its upgraded guest rooms. But with a shared mission and vision, the executive said there are “tons of synergies between the two from a hospitality and marketing standpoint.” He said they are in the design phase for value-add improvements and a refresh of the Residence Inn, too.

The renovation did a clean sweep of the 114 guestrooms, replacing soft and hard surfaces — beds, furniture, bedding and carpets — and overhauling the bathrooms. Select suites are equipped with in-room Peloton bikes “in response to the market’s demand for additional amenities,” Mr. Arun said, adding that the bikes and other light exercise items replaced the once-desired amenities of yore such as whirlpools and hot tubs.

Public spaces have been revamped, too, with new fittings, fixtures, and lighting. Additional technology upgrades make check-in more efficient and, in the rooms, help guests stay smart-connected. Mr. Arun added that behind the scenes upgrades included more eco-friendly materials and methods.

“Every guest-facing aspect of the property was touched,” said Mr. Arun. That includes the restaurant, dining and patio spaces, where a new menu will launch with a focus on local sourcing.

“We hired a passionate chef who is leaning into those offerings, and we have partnerships with agricultural and wine vendors in the area to help with local inspiration and seasonal items,” Mr. Arun said.

Part of the new focus will be developing packages with North Fork wineries to enhance the guest experience.

“Our first step was to get the renovation completed. Now, we’re better aligned to better develop these partnerships and offer guestroom packages. We see tons of alignments and opportunities,” he said.

“One thing that is not so obvious about the project is that our principals are from New York and [acquiring] these properties represent a welcome home for us,” Mr. Arun said. “We are not some faceless company — we are individuals with an emotional attachment and are very grateful to be a part of the ongoing transformation of Riverhead.”

To date, Bradford Allen has added 900 keys within seven properties in sites including the Glendale Sports and Entertainment District in Glendale, Ariz., a suburb of Phoenix; Fishers, Ind., outside Indianapolis; and Iowa City, Iowa, near the University of Iowa campus. The firm plans to open the Hyatt Centric Rosemont near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport later this year.