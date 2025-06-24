Riverhead’s Mr. Tyre celebrates 100 years in pinstripes

Glen Tyre, seated at center, celebrated his 100th birthday on June 14 surrounded by dozens of family members and friends, all of whom wore the iconic New York Yankee pinstripes. (Credit: Dorothy Lewis)

In June 1925, Babe Ruth played his first game as a New York Yankee after a lengthy illness. Malcolm Little, who would later be known as Malcolm X, was just a month old, and an American engineer by the name of Charles Francis Jenkins received his official patent for what he called a Phantoscope — the earliest television technology developed in the U.S.

And on June 10, 1925, Glenon Tyre was born in Aurora, N.C. — the youngest of five children in his family. One hundred years (and four days) later, surrounded by some 75 friends and family members at the American Legion Hall in Riverhead, Mr. Tyre celebrated achieving centenarian status in style. Nearly everyone showed up to the birthday party wearing the iconic New York Yankees pinstripes in a tribute to the longtime Riverhead resident and fervent baseball fan.

“I saw the delight and love [on his face],” recalled one of Mr. Tyre’s daughters, Dorothy Lewis, as the man of the hour greeted guest after guest. “He was so excited by seeing all his family — his kids, and his grandkids and great-grands — and the love that he felt from everybody showing up and coming up to wish him a happy birthday.”

It wasn’t a surprise party per se, but “when he came in, he was so surprised, because he didn’t expect that many people to come,” Ms. Lewis said, who helped answer questions on behalf of her father, who’s hard of hearing.

Among the attendees were friends and relatives who traveled from up and down the East Coast — from South Carolina to Massachusetts — including Mr. Tyre’s eight children and three stepchildren, 30 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Ms. Lewis began planning the party in February, with Mr. Tyre’s backyard as the venue. The weather couldn’t dampen the spirits on that Saturday, particularly after the American Legion welcomed Mr. Tyre and his guests as a last-minute venue when the party was on the cusp of getting rained out.

Mr. Tyre is a longtime deacon in the Galilee Church of God in Christ congregation, attending church on Sundays thanks to the kind car rides with Lillian Pennon, the pastor’s wife. He is also a member of the Clearview Civic Association and has lived on Hinda Boulevard for 71 years, one of the original families on the block of just 10 houses. Next-door neighbor and friend Bernice Mack, herself two years shy of centenarian status, cooks meals nearly every day for Mr. Tyre.

After enlisting in the Navy at 18 and serving five years before receiving a medical discharge, Mr. Tyre moved north to Riverhead. Several relatives came along with him to find jobs as laborers, Ms. Lewis said. He later worked his way up to own his own business, Tyre Asphalt and Landscaping.

He has outlived both his first wife, Betsy Graham, and his second wife, Emma Dixon, as well as all four of his siblings.

For the occasion of Mr. Tyre’s 100th birthday, the Riverhead Town Board awarded him a proclamation. “It is both fitting and proper,” the Town Board wrote, “to publicly recognize those who have reached such a remarkable age, who have witnessed and celebrated the innovations, cultural developments, and achievements during the last century, while themselves contributing to the growth and excellence of this great town.”

Besides catching the Yankees on TV, Mr. Tyre enjoys watching “Family Feud,” “Wheel of Fortune” and “The Price Is Right.” He also loves to go fishing.

Asked about the secret to Mr. Tyre’s longevity, Ms. Lewis suggested it’s likely just something that runs in the family — his grandmother lived to 102, and his siblings were in their 90s when they passed away — in addition to frequently being surrounded by caring friends and relatives.

But then she asked her father that question and got an entirely different reply: “A little wine cooler every now and then.”