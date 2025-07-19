Blotter: Two women arrested for alleged third-degree assault

The following arrests were made by Riverhead police between July 6 and July 12:

Mariya Medvedyeva of Riverhead, 66, was arrested for alleged assault in the third degree.

Marissa Acosta of Holbrook, 18, was arrested for alleged third-degree assault.

Lavon Handberry Dinkins of North Bay Shore, 27, was arrested for alleged fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.

Jorge Yool Ispach, 37, and Kerri Hachtel, 43, both of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Jose Santos Perez, 33, and Luis Boror-Atz, 37, both of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Lai-Ying Yeung of Manorville, 69, was arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Peter Bonenfant of Smithtown, 18, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Mia Lemus of Calverton, 19, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Peter Postel, 57; Jose Tocay Peinado, 39; and Nilson Gonzalez Perez, 33, all of Riverhead, were arrested for alleged aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Kristen Brophy of Riverhead, 28, and Andrew Rodriguez of Bay Shore, 22, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Noah Maass of Brookhaven, 26, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.