Riverhead Ciderhouse goes “Pint for a Pint” in blood drive

Riverhead Ciderhouse is one of the participating businesses in New York Blood Center’s ‘Pint for a Pint’ campaign. (Photo Credit: file photo)

Who doesn’t love a good deed combined with a sweet treat … or a cold one?

New York Blood Center’s “Pint for a Pint” campaign will get you just that.

For the fourth year in a row, from July 27 to Aug. 31, anyone who donates blood at one of NYBC’s mobile blood drives or donor centers will receive a voucher for a free drink at participating breweries and pubs or a frozen treat at participating shops.

The Riverhead Ciderhouse in Calverton is one of the charitable businesses championing donors.

Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore will also be giving drinks to donors, as well as Moriches Field Brewing Company in Center Moriches.

“We love doing local charity work and getting our customers involved,” said Rich Flynn, owner of Moriches Field Brewing Company. “‘Pint for a Pint,’ is a good example of helping a charity that’s a little bit more than local — that directly helps people.”

Close to 50 other locations around the state will join in celebrating giving back by serving sips and and scoops. Find the full list here.

Where can you donate?

Come by one of NYBC’s mobile drives, one of which will be hosted by the Ciderhouse on Aug. 21. To find other dates and locations, visit NYBC’s website.

“We have always done blood drives to support our local community,” said Sinead King, owner of the Riverhead Ciderhouse. “Doing the ‘Pint for a Pint’ campaign has definitely increased the amount of donors we see.”

Donors can also go to centers across Long Island, including the Port Jefferson Station Donor Center or the Bohemia Donor Center, among others listed here.

The campaign, launched in 2022, has doubled in size since its start.

One donation earns donors 21 and over a voucher to be redeemed on or before Oct. 31, but vouchers cannot be used on the day of donation.

With an increase in trauma cases and a decrease in donations during the summer, the need for blood donors is at its peak. The supply of O-negative blood — used in serious situations when patients’ blood type is unknown, and O-positive blood — the most common type, in constant demand for a multitude of medical needs — are at critical levels, 25 percent below the necessary amount to meet current hospital demand.

“Every pint counts, especially in the summer, and we are so grateful to these local establishments for coming together to support the critical need for blood donations in the summertime,” said Andrea Cefarelli, senior vice president at NYBC. “We hope this fun incentive will inspire returning and first-time donors to donate blood and enjoy a refreshing beverage or frozen treat on us.”