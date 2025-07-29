Star Confectionery to close after a century on E. Main St.

Star Confectionery, a popular Riverhead restaurant, will close its doors on Aug. 27. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Star Confectionery, a popular restaurant in downtown Riverhead, will close its doors for the final time Wednesday, Aug. 27, after more than a century in the town. The eatery, renowned for its ice cream sundaes and milkshakes, has been owned by the same family across three generations.

Published reports indicate that owner Anthony Meras sold the building in May and is stepping away to focus on his health and spend time with family and friends. Mr. Meras started working at Star Confectionery in May 1991. He would come out for the summers, helping do the dishes. Then his uncle retired, and he’s been there ever since.

The building is from 1875, and the interior, the parlor, is from 1911. Mr. Meras’ grandfather’s cousin built the interior, the floor, the ceiling, the doors and the windows. All are originals from 1911, he has told Times Review.

Along with its famous desserts, the menu offers everything, including sandwiches, burgers, soups, teas and coffees.

“You can get a burger anywhere, but you can’t get a burger here with this ambiance, with the shake with the homemade ice cream,” Mr. Meras said in a past interview. “That’s the fun part of it.”

There will be an updated, longer story in the coming days.