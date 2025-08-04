Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives have issued a warrant for the arrest of Majorie Quarrie, aka Nicola Watson, who is wanted for a murder that occurred last year in Jamesport (Courtesy photos).

Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives are asking the public to help identify and locate a woman who police say murdered a Jamesport man in his home last year.

Majorie Quarrie, also known as Nicola Watson, stabbed 36-year-old Conrad Gowan in the neck inside his residence at 448 Herricks Lane just before midnight on March 4, 2024, according to a news release from Suffolk County Crime Stoppers. At the time, Riverhead police officers responded to a 911 call at the home and found Mr. Gowan mortally wounded. He was transported by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Mr. Gowan was reportedly a live-in home health care aide who came to the North Fork for the job, but formerly lived elsewhere, according to an anonymous person previously interviewed by the Riverhead News-Review last year at the Herricks Lane home.

There is an active warrant to arrest Ms. Quarrie for second-degree murder. Detectives noted in its crime alert that Ms. Quarrie is known to frequently change her appearance, including wearing wigs.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Those with information about this incident are encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, downloading the P3 Tips app or visiting P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.