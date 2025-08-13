Public hearing set to determine SCWA pipeline zoning exemptions

A public hearing has been set for Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. by Riverhead Town to conduct the Monroe Balancing Test, which will determine whether or not, and to what extent, the Suffolk County Water Authority’s proposed pipeline project may be exempt from local zoning and land use regulations.

The SCWA’s proposed $35 million North Fork Transmission Line will run 12 miles across the North Fork to supplement existing systems in Riverhead and Southold Towns. The pipeline would draw water from existing wells in the Flanders area to meet demand in Southold, ensure water quality and availability, increase system reliability, and recharge the aquifer with fresh water, according to SCWA documents.

The town is looking to evaluate SCWA plans through a Monroe Balancing Test — a nine-part process used to assess the nature of a proposed project, its impact on the local community and how the public would benefit. All of these components factor into determining whether or not the project should be exempted from land use regulations and local zoning rules.

This process was similarly used at the end of last year to evaluate a zoning exemption request for the Wading River Fire Department‘s proposal to construct a wireless communications facility, equipped with a 190-foot concealment pole that would strengthen its emergency correspondence.

Due to the significant construction that would take place within Riverhead for this project, the town board has previously objected to being listed as an “interested” agency rather than an “involved” one in the environmental review process, according to the public hearing resolution approved on Aug. 5.

The town board also disputed SCWA’s attempt to “circumvent” Riverhead’s authority to conduct its own Monroe Balancing Test by suggesting the agency’s test findings will be included in its draft environmental impact statement.

In the first phase of the project, the main from Riverside and Flanders in Southampton to the Riverhead-Southold town line in Jamesport and Laurel would be 8.15 miles. A 24-inch diameter transmission water main would begin at the intersection of Flanders Road and Cross River Drive, continue north along Cross River Drive under the Peconic River and north along Cross River Drive to its intersection with Northville Turnpike.

From there, the pipeline would extend northeast along Northville Turnpike to the intersection of Northville Turnpike and Sound Avenue, then east along Sound Avenue to Pier Avenue at a proposed booster station north of the Pier Avenue and Sound Avenue intersection.

The 405-square-foot booster station would be built on a 1.5-acre property owned by SCWA. Two 16-inch mains will be installed to and from the booster station to service the pipeline. The SCWA property is 200 feet north of the Pier Avenue and Sound Avenue intersection on the west side of Pier Avenue in Jamesport. The booster station would be set roughly 97 feet back from the street and about 40 feet from the closest adjacent property line.

From the booster station, the Riverside to Laurel main would continue east along Sound Avenue for 1.39 miles to the Jamesport Wellfield and Pump Station at the Town of Riverhead and Town of Southold municipal boundary between Jamesport and Laurel.

If SCWA is required to go through Riverhead’s process, the county agency may need approvals for easements along the town’s roadways, road opening permits, building permits for the construction the Pier Avenue booster station, as well as review by the town’s Conservation Advisory Council.

Riverhead Town Attorney Erik Howard said in an email the SCWA has been notified about the public hearing, he has not heard if any representatives plan on attending.

Riverhead town officials are hosting a public forum on Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m. at Riverhead Town Hall to discuss the pipeline project, outline the differences between SCWA and the Riverhead Water District, provide updates on the SEQRA review and the town’s role in this process and educate community members on the Monroe Balancing Test.

Mr. Howard confirmed he also did not receive any information indicating SCWA intends to participate in the public forum either.

“Generally, SCWA’s actions have indicated intent to avoid or otherwise work around the Town of Riverhead,” Mr. Howard said in an email.