Editorial: Four-year terms for county legislators

Two-year terms? Four-year terms? Term limits? No term limits?

Clearly, various legislative bodies have reached different conclusions about what works best.

Suffolk County legislators are currently elected for two-year terms, with a limit of serving a total of 12 years. But that could change in November, if voters endorse increasing their terms to four years.

Conversely, New York State senators and members of the state Assembly serve two-year terms with no limit on the number of times they can seek reelection. Members of the U.S. House of Representatives all stand for reelection every two years, again without term limits.

True, shorter terms give voters a tight rein on those they’ve elected, with less time to prove themselves before they have to face the public’s assessment of the job they’re doing. The reality is that most of the time, once elected, most candidates can count on keeping their seats, with voters inclined to keep their own legislators in power. Even when voters oppose decisions reached by the Legislature, they seem to compartmentalize, disliking decisions, but not holding their own legislators responsible.

What is most troubling is the increasing cost of running for office. And it’s not just at the national level.

A legislator elected to a two-year term, but facing any chance of not being reelected, tends to immediately turn attention to raising money for the next election campaign. Necessity requires more time spent raising money and campaigning than legislating.

There’s another major impact of a short term. It takes time to learn the ropes. Much of a first term — if the official is wise and dedicated — is spent listening, observing, learning and developing relationships vital to gaining respect and support from colleagues needed to pass bills to improve the lives of those the legislator was elected to represent.

We favor four-year terms, with time to learn the job while remaining focused on the interests of their constituencies.

We believe term limits can do harm to legislative bodies. It’s frustrating to turn out an experienced and effective legislator, someone who is conscientious and knowledgeable not only about the issues, but also the legislative process and how to get things done.

It all comes down to we, the people. Voters have to keep their legislators aware of and focused on the people they were elected to represent, rather than their own political fortunes and ambitions.