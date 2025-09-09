Fun things to do in September in Riverhead and the North Fork

6. ‘Tis the sea-son

The East End Seaport Museum puts on its 35th Annual Maritime Festival in Greenport Village where, from Sept. 20 to 21, you can dive into sea-centric activities like the always fun Merfolk Parade, kayak races, cardboard ship regatta and street fair, plus music and local food and drink. And don’t miss the chance to put on your dancing shoes for the annual Land and Sea Gala on Sept. 12 at Safe Harbor Greenport Marina. Info for both events is at eastendseaport.org.