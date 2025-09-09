Fun things to do in September in Riverhead and the North Fork
The fun doesn’t end after Tumbelweed Tuesday in Riverhead and the North Fork. September is a great month to visit. Here’s a hint of what to eat, drink, do and see this month:
1. Create core memories
Get a head start on autumn activities at Harbes Orchard (5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-683-8388), which offers 27 varieties of apples ripe for the picking. Learn more at harbesfamilyfarm.com.
2. Hear the sounds of Hispanic Heritage Month
The Toomai String Quintet joins the Rites of Spring Music Festival at the North Fork Arts Center’s Greenport Theatre (211 Front St., Greenport, 631-477-8600) to show love for Latin composers on Sept. 13. Tickets: northfork-artscenter.org.
3. A garlic game plan
Have a clove-filled day at Waterdrinker North Fork (4560 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-779-2130). The 23rd Annual Long Island Garlic Festival comes to town Sept. 13 and 14. For event details, go to water-drinker.com.
4. Grammy-winning guitarist at The Suffolk
Larry Carlton will take The Suffolk (118 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-727-4343) stage with his mix of jazz, blues and rock on Sept. 19. To nab tickets and read more about his generationally acclaimed hits, go to thesuffolk.org.
5. Friends let friends hear great music
You’ll be tapping all the toes when you grab a seat for the Shelter Island Friends of Music’s jazz performance of the Rhythm Future Quartet at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church (32 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island). Head to sifriendsofmusic.org for more information about the free event (and to hear musical clips of what’s to come!).
6. ‘Tis the sea-son
The East End Seaport Museum puts on its 35th Annual Maritime Festival in Greenport Village where, from Sept. 20 to 21, you can dive into sea-centric activities like the always fun Merfolk Parade, kayak races, cardboard ship regatta and street fair, plus music and local food and drink. And don’t miss the chance to put on your dancing shoes for the annual Land and Sea Gala on Sept. 12 at Safe Harbor Greenport Marina. Info for both events is at eastendseaport.org.
7. Fishy fundraising
Cast a line for a good cause Sept. 26 and 27 at the Fall Fishing Showdown and Lobster Bash at Port of Egypt Marine (62300 Main Road, Southold, 631-765-2445). Hosted by the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation, tickets are at elihfoundation.org.
8. A shindig on Sound Avenue
Folk arts and agricultural heritage are at the forefront at the Hallockville Country Fair at Hallockville Museum Farm (6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, 631-298-5292) on Sept. 27 and 28. For details, visit hallockville.org.