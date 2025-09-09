North Fork to remember those lost on 9/11

Several events will be held in remembrance of those lost on 9/11 Thursday. (File photo)

In remembrance of the events from 24 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, community members and schools across the North Fork will band together to honor those lost. Several ceremonies, parades and assemblies will take place throughout the day on Thursday.

Town of Riverhead

An annual prayer service will be held by the Town of Riverhead at its World Trade Center Memorial Park, at the corner of Riley and Edwards Avenues, in Calverton, at 10 a.m.

Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council

The Southold Town Fire Chief’s Council will hold its annual 9/11 memorial service at Jean Cochran Park. Several fire departments and police officers from across the North Fork, and the FDNY, will participate in the solemn event. The service will begin at 6 p.m.

Reeves Park

The Riverhead Fire Department will participate in the annual candlelight walk and remembrance service at the 9/11 Memorial Park on Sound Avenue and Lt. Thomas Kelly Memorial Road. The ceremony, hosted by Sound Park Heights Civic Association, will also begin at 6 p.m. ​​There will be a procession from Marine Street in Reeves Park to the memorial park, and will be followed by a ceremony at the four-acre park dedicated to the memory of the victims of the terror attacks.

While the event recognizes all firefighters lost that day, it is in remembrance of FDNY firefighters Thomas Kelly and Jonathan Ielpi.

Cutchogue East

Cutchogue East Elementary School will have a Patriots Day assembly in the afternoon. The solemn assembly will begin at 1:40 p.m. and members of the Southold Police Department and Cutchogue Fire Department will be there as well.

Mattituck High School

Mattituck High School will hold a 9/11 memorial service in the morning with its ROTC program, starting around 7:50 a.m. The Mattituck and Cutchogue Fire Departments will provide aerial ladders and help hang a flag.

The ROTC program will raise the flag, and there will be a flower arrangement, too. There will also be speakers from the school sharing their thoughts.