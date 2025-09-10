Motorcyclist dies following accident on Center Drive

(Credit: Ana Borruto)

An 18-year-old has died following a motor vehicle accident on Center Drive in Riverhead on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the Riverhead Police Department.

While starting from a stop at a red light, police said a northbound 2022 Kenworth commercial truck was driving on Center Drive, just south of West Main Street, when it collided with Aiden Lomelle, who was riding a 2022 Honda motorcycle, and a 2017 Honda sedan.

The preliminary police investigation determined Mr. Lomelle, of Whitestone, N.Y., changed lanes and stopped closely in front of the truck, right before the traffic light turned green and the truck began moving north towards West Main Street. The 2017 Honda sedan, which attempted to follow behind the motorcycle, was also hit.

Mr. Lomelle was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he succumbed to his injuries, the police department stated in its press release. Both the drivers of the commercial truck and the sedan were uninjured, and the accident appeared to be non-criminal.

The accident is currently being investigated by the Riverhead Police Detective Square, the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the New York State Police Motor Carrier Unit.

Law enforcement asks anyone with information to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500 ext. 312. West Main Street and Center Drive have reopened in both directions.