Roadwork ahead for Route 25 in Riverhead

Motorists can anticipate roadwork on Middle Country Road in Riverhead up to Splash Splash Drive this fall. (Nicole Wagner photo)

State Route 25 in Riverhead will soon benefit from a $17.7 million project to improve travel and safety for motorists in Suffolk County.

The project will in part renew Middle Country Road from State Route 25A to Splish Splash Drive in Riverhead Town. It will also fund roadwork on roads in the Town of Islip — Sunrise Highway South Service Road from Montauk Highway to Nicolls Road, along with Sunrise Highway North Service Road from Nicolls Road to Pong Road.

Major construction will take place during off-peak and overnight hours to reduce impacts to travel. The work is expected to be completed this fall.

“The state’s investment in Long Island’s infrastructure is welcome news to area motorists all too accustomed to potholes and deteriorating roadways,” State Sen. Anthony Palumbo said in a press release. “When completed, these projects will provide safer roadways for residents, help to alleviate traffic congestion and be a boost for the region’s vital tourism industries.”

As part of the project, more than 180 sidewalk ramps will be upgraded to meet the latest Americans with Disabilities Act standards and new highly reflective pavement markings will be installed to improve visibility and enhance safety.

Approximately 50 lane miles of asphalt pavement will be repaved on the Northern State Parkway from Exit 40 in the Town of Huntington to Exit 33 in the Westbury Village, funded by another $18.5 million of funding. This project will add reflective pavement markings to increase visibility and more than 50 sidewalk ramps at parkway entrance and exit ramps to meet ADA standards.

“These paving projects will provide smoother riding surfaces along some of Long Island’s most heavily traveled roadways and make the daily commute a little easier for hundreds of thousands of motorists who use these roads every day,” state transportation department Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said in a press release.