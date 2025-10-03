Riverhead follows statewide burn ban until Oct. 15

The statewide burn ban is in effect until Oct. 15 (Courtesy photo)

New York State issued a temporary two-week burn ban on Oct. 2 in response to ongoing dry weather conditions that heighten the risk of potential wildfires in the region.

Suffolk County and Riverhead Town are following the issued burn ban, as an increase in potential wildfires is “a great concern that could unexpectedly and rapidly increase, endangering the health, safety and property of residents.”

During this period, outdoor fires for brush and debris disposal, as well as any uncontained campfires and open fires used for cooking and recreation, are prohibited in Riverhead.

The ban does not apply to barbecue grills, maple sugar arches and similar outdoor cooking devices. Contained campfires less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width or diameter in a fireplace, hibachi or fire ring with flames is also allowed.

Long Island is currently at a moderate risk level for fire danger, according to the DEC. This means fires can start from most accidental causes, though this number is generally low. The island is also on drought watch, but no statewide mandatory water use restrictions are in place.

Fires in open cured grasslands will burn briskly and spread rapidly on windy days, the DEC said. Timber fires spread slowly, but can pick up to a moderate speed. An average fire burns at a moderate intensity, but heavy concentrations of fuel may burn hot.

For a moderate risk region, short-distance spotting may occur but is not persistent. Fires are not likely to become serious and can be controlled relatively easy.

The state will reexamine the burn ban before its expiration to determine if it needs to be extended.

For more information, visit the NYSDEC’s Wildland Fire Safety and Prevention page or the National Weather Service for updates.