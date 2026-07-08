New Discover Long Island boss Wyman sees year-round tourism opportunity for East End

Discover Long Island appoints new CEO in Sharon Wyman, who spent 25 years in the organization. She worked her way up to the top, fulfilling her dream in leading the team she joined a quarter-century ago. (Photo courtesy credit: Discover Long Island)

Discover Long Island’s new president and CEO says the East End’s next tourism opportunity is not just attracting more visitors, but drawing them beyond the busy summer season.

Sharon Wyman, appointed president and CEO last month after nearly 25 years with the organization, said Riverhead’s revitalization and the North Fork’s growing popularity are central to that year-round push.

“The North Fork is an incredible gem that we have in this destination to market and promote,” Ms. Wyman said. “Our biggest mission here it to make sure that visitors and locals alike understand that Long Island and Suffolk County is a year-round destination, not just the summer spot.”

She said that vision is especially evident in Riverhead, where downtown redevelopment and new businesses have helped reshape the town’s image.

“I think it’s absolutely incredible what’s going on there with all the revitalization,” she said. “I think that town, like we see many towns on Long Island, is coming back to life, and the prospects of having that being a booming town again is really incredible.”

Ms. Wyman said Discover Long Island plans to work more directly with small businesses and local communities, using social media, advertising, sponsorships and other marketing tools to promote the region.

“My mission really is to get back to the grassroots and go into the local communities to let them know that we are a resource for the small businesses to get visitors to come here and spend their money here,” she said.

Courtesy Credit: Discover Long Island

Tourism on Long Island is a nearly $8 billion industry, according to Discover Long Island, and Ms. Wyman said extending the season is key to growing that economic impact.

“It’s important that people understand that it [the North Fork] doesn’t shut down … it’s still a place to come and see,” Ms. Wyman said.

“We are a huge economic driver here,” she added. “Tourism is the second industry next to finance on Long Island that brings in so much money to the region.

Ms. Wyman joined the organization in 2001, when it was known as the Long Island Convention and Visitors Bureau and Sports Commission. She started in visitor services and rose through the organization, including serving as chief operating officer before taking over its top role.

“About five years ago, I took on the role of COO, and it’s always been a mission of mine to lead this destination and this organization,” Ms. Wyman said. “To be able to lead them now is a dream come true.”

She said her years inside the organization have shaped how she wants to lead it now.

“I like to lead with love,” Ms. Wyman added. “I think compassion is everything. Empathy is everything, and to make sure the team is understanding our mission and that we’re going to be successful by doing it as a team.”