Riverhead volleyball team wins emotional Spike Out Cancer match

Riverhead’s Leandra North spikes the ball during victory. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Riverhead’s girls volleyball team put aside their season-long struggles in front of a big home crowd during their annual Spike Out Cancer fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 10.

After dropping the first set against William Floyd, 25-21, the Blue Waves (3-10, Division I) came storming back to sweep the last three sets of the match for a 3-1 victory.

The win was especially sweet since the event helped raise money for a Riverhead mom battling cancer.

“Every one has come into contact with someone with cancer throughout their lives,” Riverhead head coach Nicole Orfanitopolous said. “Each of the girls picked someone that has been impacted by cancer in their lives and put their name on the back of their jersey.”

Orfanitopolous, last year’s JV coach, has taken the reins after coach Rose Horton took this year off following the birth of her baby. She’s seen the ups and downs with a roster featuring only four seniors, but the game against William Floyd showed what this team could really do when they set their mind to it.

“It’s really been game by game this season,” Orfanitopolous said. “The games that are winnable. We have been putting our best foot forward. We’re definitely in a tougher league this year with Sachem East and Sachem North. But we’ve been holding our own in a bunch of games this season but just haven’t been able to win those close matches. Even so, I really consider this more of a rebuilding year.”

When they faced off against undefeated and first-place Bay Shore on Oct. 6, Riverhead won the first two sets of the game before losing the final three. In Bay Shore’s 15 wins, Riverhead is only one of three teams to take them to a fifth set.

Three major players stood among the rest in the victory over William Floyd. Leandra North had a massive game in front of the net. The junior connected on 16 kills.

“Leandra’s a powerhouse out there for us,” Orfanitopolous said. “She’s starting to really comprehend the tactical awareness of the game … She’s continuing to grow.”

A pair of sophomores have been major contributors in front of the net this year in Kassidy Doyle and Madison Zambriski. Doyle had seven kills and four blocks. Most of her damage was done in the fourth set when her team needed it most.

“This is Kass’ first year on varsity and she’s been playing travel and it’s showing,” Orfanitopolous said. “Her confidence is growing and growing, and she’s crushing it. Can’t wait to see how she continues to develop.”

Zambriski nailed seven kills of her own but also contributed three aces, coming up with crucial game-changing plays over and over.

“It’s crazy to think that Maddy is only in 10th grade,” Orfanitopolous said. “She’s consistently playing travel volleyball, and you need to do that to be successful here. She’s consistent in all parts of her game. When we need a point, we can always rely on her.”

But the part they won’t get back next year is the consistency in the middle with setter Adriana Martinez. The senior has been on varsity since her freshman year and has been the epitome of cool, calm and collected since she’s stepped foot on the court.

“That’s going to be the biggest thing next year,” Orfanitopolous said. “You can’t get a better setter than Adriana. The way she’s able to pass effortlessly and always be positive and make major plays for us is something we can’t just replace.”

Riverhead has three games left on the schedule. A few more wins will do everything for the momentum coming into next season.