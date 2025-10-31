Election 2025: Riverhead News-Review endorsements: Town Board

Voters have two seats to fill on the Riverhead Town Board, pitting Republican incumbents against Democratic challengers with good intentions but untested records

Kevin Shea is a humanitarian and a hero. His 20 years with the FDNY, including service as a 9/11 first responder, demonstrate courage and sacrifice. His work in farm and forest management and his advocacy for renewable energy, flood resilience and environmental protection reflect genuine commitment to Riverhead’s future. His emphasis on maintaining rural character and scrutinizing development resonates with many residents.

But Mr. Shea’s acceptance of the Democratic Socialists of America endorsement raises questions about his political judgment — even if, as he says, he joined simply to “learn more” about their perspectives. For a Town Board position rooted in pragmatic management, aligning with a group whose national platform extends far beyond local governance feels out of step.

Mark Woolley brings 30 years of congressional experience, having worked for six members of Congress, including Tom Suozzi, Lee Zeldin and George Santos. His focus on fiscal impact statements for every resolution, regular constituent office hours and more robust public debate reflects professionalism and attention to accountability. His concerns about overdevelopment are valid and shared by many.

But there’s an unavoidable issue: Mr. Woolley is Supervisor Tim Hubbard’s brother-in-law, and the two are reportedly on non-speaking terms. Riverhead needs board members who can collaborate — not bring personal conflicts into Town Hall; municipal government demands teamwork, not tension.

In an ideal world, political balance on a Town Board offers valuable perspective and healthy debate. The current board is all Republican — Supervisor Tim Hubbard and Councilmen Kenneth Rothwell and Bob Kern, who are up for reelection, and council members Denise Merrifield and Joann Waski, who are not.

But voters shouldn’t base their decision on party composition alone. The question is who can deliver results.

Mr. Kern has brought business discipline to town operations, pushing to modernize outdated systems. He led the charge to update departmental fee schedules — some untouched for 30 years — to reflect current costs and inflation. He has also tackled urgent environmental issues, pressing the Navy for faster cleanup at the former Grumman site and addressing PFAS contamination in McKay Lake. His emerging technology committee, partnering with Brookhaven National Laboratory and Stony Brook University, positions Riverhead to attract high-tech jobs at EPCAL.

Mr. Rothwell has been equally productive. He helped move Town Square from decades of talk to actual demolition, was involved in raising $2 million for the new Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps headquarters and established a self-sustaining billing system to ease the taxpayer burden. His creation of the Hispanic development, empowerment and education committee, with multilingual website access and a proposed town health care day, shows inclusive leadership in action.

Both incumbents understand the delicate balance between development and preservation. Mr. Rothwell’s support for the Transfer of Development Rights program — 70% preservation, 30% development — gives farmers financial incentives while protecting open space. Mr. Kern shares concern about large-scale housing projects overwhelming schools and infrastructure, but remains an advocate for agriculture and innovative solutions such as agrivoltaics.

While an all-Republican board isn’t ideal in theory, in practice, competence matters more than party balance. Mr. Shea and Mr. Woolley bring passion and ideas, but the incumbents bring something more valuable: a record of getting things done. Their track record outweighs concerns about one-party control.

The Riverhead News-Review endorses Bob Kern and Kenneth Rothwell for Riverhead Town Board.