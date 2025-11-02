Blotter: Three arrested for alleged assault

(Courtesy photo)

Riverhead Town police made the following arrests from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25:

Kelly Guerrero, 28, and Tayana Thompson, 29, both of Riverhead; and Norman Bertolini of Brooklyn, 60, were arrested for alleged assault.

Karol Yatevargas of Queens, 24; Isabella Gonzalez Gomez of Ozone Park, 30; and Jolie Zerbini of Red Bank, N.J., 55, were arrested for alleged petit larceny.

Lena Lauer of Mastic, 52; Dorann Martucci of Mt. Sinai, 45; and Alexis Umana-Medrano of Riverhead, 54, were arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

Alfredo Gomez Cardenas of Freeport, 28, was arrested for alleged forgery.

Maribel Obando Moncada of Riverhead, 56, was arrested for alleged harassment.

Kevin Ortiz of Southold, 21, was arrested for alleged leaving the scene of an accident and alleged criminal possession of stolen property.

Edgar Perez Toj of Riverhead,46, was arrested for alleged exposure of a person.

Christopher Brown of Riverhead, 41, was arrested for alleged criminal contempt.

Anthony Miller of East Hampton, 56, was arrested for trespass.

Christopher Jennings, 58, and Anthony Lagalante, 45, both of Riverhead; and Jeremy Jenkins of Brentwood, 21, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.