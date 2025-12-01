Moonfish Brewery swims into the North Fork’s beer scene

Skye Hamburg and Rob Kurtz are fulfilling their dreams of having a craft beer business at Moonfish Brewery. (Photo credit: Sky Hamburg)

Husband and wife Rob Kurtz and Skye Hamburg’s booze plans brewed for years.

Their ideas became reality last August when they purchased and took over operations at the Riverhead Brew House.

As of next week, they’re pouring as Moonfish Brewery (221 E. Main St., Riverhead, 631-212-1265), a name they developed in the process of finding their footing as craft beer connoisseurs. They’ll host a grand opening on Dec. 5 at the brew pub.

Not much has changed from the Riverhead Brew House’s model, says director of operations and co-brewer Kurtz. But for now, “the goal for it is to be a beer-first place.”

The East Main Street beer hub will still have a large pub grub menu and full bar; however, a few more of the 14 taps will be reserved for Moonfish brews versus other local beverages that Riverhead Brew House brought in.

Though they don’t have a flagship beer yet, some Moonfish brews that have received a lot of love are the West Coast IPA, the Iron Pier Hazy IPA and the Kolsch.