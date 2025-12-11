100 years and counting at Riverhead Baptist Church

Riverhead First Baptist Church leaders received a proclamation from town officials. (Credit: Ana Borruto)

The Riverhead First Baptist Church received a proclamation from Riverhead Town officials on Dec. 2 in celebration of its 100th anniversary. Incorporated in 1925, the historic church led today by the Rev. Charles A. Coverdale was recognized as a “community pillar” that has made an “immeasurable impact” on not only parishioners, but the entire Riverhead community.

Riverhead Town Supervisor Tim Hubbard remarked on the “warm and inclusive” environment the Riverhead First Baptist Church has cultivated over the last century. He also commended the Rev. Coverdale for his over four decades of dedication to his pastoral duties and outreach programs for the youth and families in the Riverhead community.

“You’ve helped so many people and people in need. We don’t always show up at the pew, but sometimes, we need that pew,” Mr. Hubbard said. “We have to show up, and you give us guidance, assistance and help, and it’s very important for the community.”

Recently Riverhead Town officials adopted changes to its Community Benefit Zoning Use District code, which inches the Riverhead First Baptist Church closer to finally bringing its decades-long affordable housing proposal to fruition.

The room erupted in applause after the town board’s decision in September, as the code amendment has received overwhelming support from community members who have backed the Family Community Life Center project since it was first proposed by Pastor Charles and Shirley Coverdale in 1988.

In collaboration with builder Georgica Green Ventures, LLC, the mixed-use, transit-oriented development proposal also known as The Northville Commons calls for the construction of a 10,000 square-foot community center and 80 affordable apartment units on nearly 13 acres of the First Baptist Church’s land on Northville Turnpike.