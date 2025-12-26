Year in Review: Jerry Halpin wins supervisor seat

Jerry Halpin, his wife Kristen, and supporters on election night. (Credit: Amanda Olsen file photo)

Political novice Jerry Halpin pulled off a stunning upset when running against and winning against Republican incumbent Tim Hubbard to become the next Riverhead Town supervisor. Mr. Halpin, 54, an independent candidate running on the Democratic line, defeated Mr. Hubbard by 37 votes — 3,958 to 3,921.

“I am truly honored that the voters of Riverhead have entrusted me to serve our community,” said Mr. Halpin, lead minister at North Shore Christian Church in Riverhead.

The Riverhead Town supervisor office released a statement announcing Mr. Hubbard’s concession.

“The people have spoken, and while the result was not what I had hoped, I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition for Supervisor-elect Halpin,” said Mr. Hubbard.

Mr. Halpin will inherit 28% less crime since 2024; movement on projects such as the Town Square project, which broke ground on Dec. 12; and the latest town-wide 6.74% tax hike.

Original reporting by Ana Borruto