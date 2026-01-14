State police honor Calverton trooper who died from 9/11 illness

State Police lined the streets to honor Sgt. Michael L. Piro on Jan. 10. (Credit: Courtesy New York State Police)

More than 100 New York State Police troopers filled St. Isidore Catholic Church in Riverhead last Friday to honor retired Sgt. Michael Piro of Calverton, who died from an illness linked to his service at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Piro, 63, died Jan. 6, becoming the 39th State Police member to die from a 9/11-related illness. Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered flags on state buildings flown at half-staff in his honor.

Troopers escorted the hearse from McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home on Marcy Avenue to the church on Pulaski Street.

More than 100 troopers showed their respect for Sgt. Michael Piro in Riverhead. (Credit: Courtesy New York State Police)

“I am profoundly grateful for Sgt. Piro and his dedication to keeping New York safe,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement. “I join his family, colleagues, and community in honoring his life and service, and send my deepest condolences to those whose lives he touched.”

Sgt. Piro retired from the state police on March 26, 2015, after 29 years of service. His last assignment was to Troop L SP-Riverside.

He is survived by his four children — Melissa, Jennifer, Michael and Joseph — and was predeceased by his wife, Cynthia.