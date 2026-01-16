Dr. Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 19, is not only a federal holiday to honor the life of the famed Civil Rights leader, it is also a national day of service to inspire community volunteerism and acts of kindness.

Town officials, local churches and civic groups have organized ceremonies and days of service in observation of MLK Day on the North Fork.

Here’s what on tap this holiday weekend:

Saturday, Jan. 17: Volunteer Expo at Riverhead Free Library

Riverhead Free Library, in tandem with Heart of Riverhead Civic Association, hosts a volunteer expo in the Grand Room at the library from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants can discover how to give back to their community with different local service programs and nonprofits.

Sunday, Jan. 18: MLK Day observance in Southold Town

The Anti-Bias Task Force of Southold Town is holding an observance with keynote speaker the Rev. Tykym Stallings from 4 to 6 p.m. at Southold Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic.

Monday, Jan. 19: MLK, Jr. Memorial Breakfast

The Riverhead First Baptist Church hosts its 41st annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Breakfast at the Hyatt Regency Long Island at 1717 Motor Parkway in Hauppauge. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and the event kicks off at 8 a.m. Tickets cost $65. Former senior pastor Rev. Charles A. Coverdale is among the honorees and will receive a lifetime achievement award.

Both Riverhead and Southold town halls will be closed on Monday, Jan. 19 in observance of the federal holiday.

The local school districts, postal service, most major banks and government buildings will also be closed. Most state parks will remain open, including Hallock State Park Preserve on Sound Avenue in Riverhead.