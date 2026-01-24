Editorial: Local students prove next generation is ready to lead

All parents worry about what the future has in store for their children. But what’s happening among Riverhead’s young people provides more than a glimmer of hope.

They’re building things, taking initiative and stepping into leadership roles in ways that should make all of us optimistic about where this community is headed.

Take Anthony Mango, 17, of Wading River. The Shoreham-Wading River High School senior spent more than 50 hours planning, designing and installing a permanent information kiosk at the Sound Avenue Nature Preserve in Baiting Hollow for his Eagle Scout project. Working with Riverhead Town staff and the open space committee, he created something that will educate visitors for years about the preserve’s land, history and ecology.

Anthony didn’t do this for recognition. He saw a need and decided his effort could make his community a little better. That’s the kind of leadership towns are built on.

Or consider Ray Tang, another SWR senior. After not competing publicly as a pianist since middle school, Ray took first place at the Berlin Classical Music Competition, performing one of Chopin’s most demanding pieces.

While practicing daily, he also competed on his school’s robotics team and is applying to college for mechanical engineering — without giving up his passion for music. Ray’s success comes from refusing to choose between his interests.

Then there’s Riverhead High School senior Oliver Earl and the hundreds of classmates who joined him in a peaceful walkout earlier this month. Concerned about friends and neighbors, they organized and made their voices heard in a way that was orderly, nonviolent and respectful.

Regardless of where anyone stands on immigration policy, this moment shows something important. Young people are paying attention to issues that affect those they know and care about, and they’re learning what civic engagement looks like by taking part in it.

What unites these stories isn’t politics, awards or ambition. It’s purpose. Whether through service, art or advocacy, these young people are asking a simple question: How can I contribute?

That question matters. A generation willing to ask it — and follow through — is worth believing in.

If this is what the next generation looks like, the future isn’t something to fear. It’s something to embrace.

As The Who famously sang, the kids are alright.