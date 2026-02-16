February and March blood drives across the North Fork

The blood emergency first declared by New York Blood Center and New Jersey Blood Services on Jan. 6, 2026, has been extended, mainly due to the influx of winter storms that have battered the East End. Those who wish to donate blood on the North Fork have four upcoming possibilities to do so in the next two months, as outlined below:

On Thursday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Greenport American Legion will host a blood drive at the roller rink, located at 102 Third St., in Greenport.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, go to nybc.org.

On Tuesday, March 3, from 1 to 7 p.m., community members can will have the opportunity to donate blood in the Banquet Room of Riverhead Volunteer Fire Department, located at 540 Roanoke Ave. in Riverhead. Each participating donor will receive baked goods and a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream from Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, go to nybc.org.

On Thursday, March 26, from 3:15 to 7:45 p.m., the Shoreham-Wading River Parent-Teacher Association will be hosting a blood drive in the gym of Wading River School, located at 1900 Wading River Manor Road in Wading River.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, go to nybc.org.

On Monday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital will host a blood drive in their conference room and corridor at 201 Manor Place in Greenport.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To make an appointment, go to nybc.org.

Each of the above drives gives donors the opportunity to donate either whole blood or double red blood cells. The New York Blood Center recommends first-time donors to select a whole blood donation appointment.

In order to be eligible to donate blood, eat and hydrate well beforehand, bring photo ID, feel good and be symptom-free, and meet the minimum weight requirements of 110 lbs. Donors must also be 17 or older, or 16 with parental consent. To see additional eligibility requirements, go to nybc.org.

