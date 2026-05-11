(Courtesy photo)

A man armed with a knife was shot and killed by Southampton Town police officers Sunday afternoon in Riverhead, police said.

The officers were responding to an “escalating violent domestic situation” at a home on Topping Drive before the fatal shooting, according to Suffolk police.

A woman with serious injuries was transported to a local hospital, Suffolk police said.

Three Southampton Town police officers were also treated at an area hospital and later released, according to officials.

Detectives from the New York State Attorney General’s Office and the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad are investigating the shooting, as required under state law.