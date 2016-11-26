Drug arrest, thefts top this week’s Riverhead police blotter

Kari Reid, 36, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance Saturday night on East Main Street, according to police.

An officer had witnessed Ms. Reid crouching down behind a dumpster in the rear of the parking lot and observed her with a glass pipe in her sweatshirt pocket, with several small white rock-like substances that police said were consistent with crack cocaine.

• Timothy Stapon, 40, of Medford was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle last Thursday around 4 p.m. on Route 58, according to police.

• A Galaxy tablet, a North Face backpack and assorted men’s clothing were reported stolen from a car parked at Tanger Outlers last Wednesday night. The owner told police he believed the car was locked, although police said there were no signs of forced entry, and no video surveillance in the area, according to officials, who said the value of the stolen items was about $750.

• Management of the Lids store at Tanger Outlets told police last Tuesday that a former employee had stolen $1,969 in false returns from the store between Aug. 17 and Oct. 18, according to police. The investigation into the claim is continuing, according to police.

• The Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets reported to police that two women stole $2,000 worth of children’s outerwear and then fled the area in a Lexus, according to police.

• A woman told police Friday afternoon that someone had fraudulently written two checks from her Teachers Federal Credit Union account totaling $1,770, according to police, who said the checks were cashed at an unknown location of Federal One Credit Union on Nov. 1.

• A Riverhead woman told police last Tuesday that someone spray painted the driver’s side of her car on Malcolm Way and slashed one driver’s side tire, according to police, who said the cost of a new tire was about $200.

• Two tool boxes valued at $300 were reported stolen from a backyard shed at a home on Park Street in Wading River Saturday morning, according to police.

• A silver, black and red bicycle valued at $450 was reported stolen from Home Depot on Route 58 Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

