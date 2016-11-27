Southampton Blotter: Man robbed at knifepoint near Riverside traffic circle

A man was robbed at knifepoint Sunday near the traffic circle in Riverside, according to a Southampton Town police report.

The victim was walking southbound on Riverleigh Avenue around 2 p.m. when he was approached by another man, police said.

The suspect pointed a “large knife” at the subject and reached inside the man’s pocket, stealing a cellphone and wallet containing $1,200 cash, officials said.

The suspect fled on foot toward the traffic circle, the report states.

• An East Hampton man was arrested Sunday on a drunken-driving charge in Flanders, police said.

Richard McDonald, 54, was driving on Flanders Road around 12:20 a.m. when police caught him speeding, officials said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, speeding, refusing to take a Breathalyzer test and other traffic violations, police said.

• An East Marion man was caught speeding Sunday in Riverside and charged with driving without a license, police said.

David Stetler, 28, was driving on Quogue-Riverhead Road around 1 a.m. when police pulled him over, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and other traffic violations, police said.

• A Hampton Bays man was caught speeding in Flanders last Monday and charged with driving with a suspended license, police said.

Victor Zavala Velasquez, 38, was driving on Flanders Road near Pleasure Drive shortly before 1 a.m. when police pulled him over for a traffic violation, officials said. He was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, specifically alcohol related; speeding; and other violations, police said.

• A Bellport woman was caught speeding in Northampton and charged with driving without a license Friday, police said.

Christina de Abreu Yarborogh, 20, was driving around 11:50 p.m. on Speonk-Riverhead Road when police pulled her over for a traffic violation, officials said. She was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speeding, police said.

• A Riverhead man was charged with driving without a license Saturday in Riverside, police said.

Harold Brown, 44, was pulled over around 12:20 a.m. on Flanders Road after he failed to maintain his lane of travel, officials said. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and a traffic violation, police said.

• A Southampton man was arrested on a drunken-driving charge Saturday in Riverside, New York State police said.

Jose Bartolon-Velasquez, 24, was driving on Peconic Avenue when police pulled him over for having illegally tinted windows, officials said.

He was charged with DWI, police said.

• A Bayville man was arrested on a drunken-driving charge Sunday in Riverhead, New York State police said.

Carlin Griffin, 25, was driving on West Main Street when police pulled him over after he reportedly made an improper U-turn, officials said.

He was charged with DWI, officials said.

• A man reported $25 cash and his work I.D. was stolen from inside his unlocked vehicle last Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. at Riverwoods Community on Oak Street in Riverside, police said.

• A woman found her vehicle’s window smashed last Thursday around 8:10 a.m. on Old Quogue Road in Riverside, police said. A video camera and $5 cash was also reported stolen, officials said.

• A man and a woman were arrested after they reportedly stole a pint of Häagen-Dazs ice cream and a sandwich from 7-Eleven in Flanders around 7:50 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Flanders residents Colin Vanliet, 22, and Jessica Watts, 25, were arrested and charged with petit larceny, police said.

• A Mastic woman was arrested on a drunken-driving charge Saturday in Riverhead, New York State police said.

Kendra Scales, 28, was driving on Roanoke Avenue around 9:30 a.m. when police pulled her over for traffic violations, officials said. She was charged with DWI, police said.

• A Riverside man reported finding a plastic bag outside his vehicle containing items that were left on the passenger’s seat inside his unlocked car Friday around 3:30 a.m. on Flanders Road in Riverside, police said.

• A Riverside woman reported copper wiring connected between her Vail Avenue residence and a gas tank was removed Friday around 8 a.m., police said. <Bz8.500f”Agenda”>

• A woman reported $15 cash was stolen from inside her unlocked vehicle last Tuesday around 7 p.m. on Pond Drive in Riverside, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments