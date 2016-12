Katharine P. La Colla of Riverhead died Dec. 13. She was 97.

The daughter of Johanna (Cushing) and George Patton, she was born Jan. 26, 1919, in Huntington.

Ms. La Colla worked as a bookkeeper for Doubleday Publishing in Garden City.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph La Colla II.

Visiting hours will take place Sunday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist

