Cops: Driver charged with DWAI after crashing pickup truck in Riverside

An unlicensed Cutchogue man was arrested on felony charges Saturday morning after he crashed his pickup truck into road signs and a guardrail in Riverside, Southampton police said.

Police received a 911 call shortly before 10:50 a.m. about an erratic driver traveling in a 1999 Ford pickup truck on County Road 104 near Ludlam Avenue, officials said.

Officers located the pickup truck driven by 35-year-old Travis Thompson, police said.

He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both felonies, police said.

Mr. Thompson was also charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, circumvention of an ignition interlock device, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal contempt, all misdemeanors, as well as multiple traffic infractions, including leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

He was arraigned Sunday in Southampton Town Justice Court and transported to the Suffolk County correctional facility in lieu of $5,000 bail, police said.

